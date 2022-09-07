Dr. Christine Oehler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oehler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Oehler, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Oehler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Oehler works at
Locations
Eugie5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-1500
Arrowhead7787 W Deer Valley Rd Ste 296, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 588-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR Oehler is kind and very thorough. She has taken care of my needs for years. She was instrumental in finding my breast cancer easy also. AND she continued to follow my progress. and help me find the best specialists to go to. Cant say enough about her.
About Dr. Christine Oehler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1275523136
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oehler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oehler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oehler works at
Dr. Oehler has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oehler speaks German and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Oehler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oehler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oehler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oehler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.