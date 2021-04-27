Dr. Christine Oakley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Oakley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Oakley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
Dr. Oakley works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St Vincent -12708 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 415-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment with Dr. Oakley today. She is a true gem. She is compassionate, caring, and her bedside manner is genuine. I'm so thankful I had 6 friends who recommended her. Her office staff is on top of things and her medical assistant was super sweet. I'm very lucky to have her as my new endocrinologist.
About Dr. Christine Oakley, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1336332030
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oakley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oakley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oakley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oakley works at
Dr. Oakley has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oakley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oakley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oakley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oakley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.