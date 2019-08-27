Dr. Christine Nolan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Nolan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christine Nolan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Nolan works at
Locations
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2F, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2020
Upmc Williamsport Laboratory700 High St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 320-7598
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Muncy
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nolan is a brilliant caring doctor!
About Dr. Christine Nolan, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1124315320
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nolan works at
Dr. Nolan has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
