Dr. Christine Ng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Ng, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ng works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology PA1361 13th Ave S Ste 180, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 247-4300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ng is a talented diagnostician who provides excellent care. My family has seen her for over 22 yrs and find her superior to any other dermatologist we've known.
About Dr. Christine Ng, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558441980
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ng accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
