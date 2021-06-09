Dr. Najjar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Najjar, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Najjar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ellington, CT. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada.
Dr. Najjar works at
Locations
1
Connecticut Natural Medicine105 West Rd Ste 6, Ellington, CT 06029 Directions (860) 454-7029
2
Pounds Medical Weight Loss Transformation PC125 Lasalle Rd Ste 208, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 906-1289
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Najjar is easy to work with and very thorough. She makes sure that any questions you have are answered.
About Dr. Christine Najjar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1407210016
Education & Certifications
- Uconn Primary Care Internal Med
- St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada
- McGill University
- Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najjar speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Najjar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najjar.
