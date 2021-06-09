See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ellington, CT
Dr. Christine Najjar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (39)
Overview

Dr. Christine Najjar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ellington, CT. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada.

Dr. Najjar works at Connecticut Natural Medicine in Ellington, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Natural Medicine
    105 West Rd Ste 6, Ellington, CT 06029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 454-7029
  2. 2
    Pounds Medical Weight Loss Transformation PC
    125 Lasalle Rd Ste 208, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 906-1289

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Asthma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Asthma

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christine Najjar, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English, Arabic
  • 1407210016
Education & Certifications

  • Uconn Primary Care Internal Med
  • St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada
  • McGill University
  • Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Najjar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Najjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Najjar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najjar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

