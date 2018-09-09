Overview

Dr. Christine Nagy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Nagy works at Magee Womens Speciality Hrzn in New Castle, PA with other offices in Farrell, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.