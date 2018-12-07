Dr. Christine Mullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Mullin, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Mullin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Mullin works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4970
-
2
Northwell Health Fertility at Mineola300 Old Country Rd Ste 221, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 470-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullin?
I found Dr. Mullin to be extremely knowledgeable and experienced, as well as caring and warm. She thoroughly explained all the treatments we would be doing and guided us through all the rough patches and emotional times. Dr. Mullin helped us get pregnant in only a few months! I would highly recommend Dr. Mullin to family and friends.
About Dr. Christine Mullin, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447557426
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullin works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.