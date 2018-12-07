Overview

Dr. Christine Mullin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Mullin works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.