Overview

Dr. Christine Moorhead Dovre, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Moorhead Dovre works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115 in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Debary, FL, Ocala, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.