Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirabal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Mirabal works at
Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 792-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Northwest7040 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 792-6700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Southwest8840 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 792-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirabal?
Had nose surgery with Dr. Mirabal what an amazing woman!! I can take a deep breath, no more nose bleeds. The surgery was simple. Dr Mirabal was professional prompted and did exactly what she said. I should have done this a long time ago. Dr Mirabal is a blessing. I Entourage all to see her I drove 3 hours to have her do my surgery. She didn't disappoint!!!
About Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831338730
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirabal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirabal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirabal works at
Dr. Mirabal speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirabal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirabal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirabal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirabal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.