Dr. Christine Miller, DO

Psychiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Miller, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Miller works at Indiana Health Group Inc in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Genoa Healthcare LLC
    703 Pro Med Ln, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 843-9922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Opioid Dependence
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2020
    An intent listener with a compassionate bent to her patient. Has a very calming demeanor
    Susan Bowers — Feb 19, 2020
    About Dr. Christine Miller, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588975411
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Indiana Health Group Inc in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

