Overview

Dr. Christine Miller, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Miller works at Indiana Health Group Inc in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.