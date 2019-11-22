Dr. Christine Michaels, MDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Michaels, MDS
Overview
Dr. Christine Michaels, MDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Locations
Naperville Office2728 Forgue Dr Ste 112, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 449-3276
Lombard Office2500 S Highland Ave Ste 325, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 449-3278Monday11:00am - 6:30pmWednesday11:30am - 6:30pmThursday11:30am - 6:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is really nice and Christine is a great Orthodontist. Everything is really organized and fast, and spelled out. So as as patient your expectations are met effectively.
About Dr. Christine Michaels, MDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1972641785
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
285 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
