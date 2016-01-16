Overview

Dr. Christine Mestemacher, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Mestemacher works at Mestemacher Clinic For Women in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.