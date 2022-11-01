Dr. Christine McCrary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine McCrary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine McCrary, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital.
Dr. McCrary works at
Locations
-
1
Farmington11 South Rd Ste 240, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 522-4163
-
2
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 105B, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 522-4163
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCrary?
I have been a patient of Dr McCrary for several years. She is one of the finest physicians I have ever had. She is deeply committed, very through and extremely capable. She is the gold standard in my book.
About Dr. Christine McCrary, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144234295
Education & Certifications
- NYU
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCrary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCrary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCrary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCrary works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCrary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCrary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.