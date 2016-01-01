Overview

Dr. Christine Masterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Masterson works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ, New Providence, NJ and Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.