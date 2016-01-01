Dr. Christine Masterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Masterson, MD
Dr. Christine Masterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Masterson works at
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 277-8799
Violet Dental PC890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8799
Summit Medical Group34 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 769-0100
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- English
- 1871536813
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Masterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Masterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.