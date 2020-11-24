Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu-Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center and Pen Bay Medical Center.
Dr. Lu-Emerson works at
Locations
-
1
Maine Neurology49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
-
2
Maine Medical Partners Medical Oncology265 Western Ave Ste 2, South Portland, ME 04106 Directions (207) 661-0200
-
3
Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine92 Campus Dr Fl 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
- Pen Bay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu-Emerson?
Dr. Lu-Emerson is a gifted doctor and an exceptional human being. She guided my partner, and all of us who love him, through his battle with glioblastoma. Not only is she brilliant, connected to the latest research and clinical studies, and willing to go the extra mile for her patients...she is incredibly compassionate AND has a great sense of humor. She is the very best!
About Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1336254259
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu-Emerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu-Emerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu-Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu-Emerson works at
Dr. Lu-Emerson has seen patients for Epilepsy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu-Emerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu-Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu-Emerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu-Emerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu-Emerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.