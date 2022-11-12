Dr. Christine Liaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Liaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Liaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stamford, CT.
Dr. Liaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group623 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 338-8760
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group60 Danbury Rd Ste 101, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 338-8760
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liaw?
She was very kind and sympathetic and conducted a thorough review of my existing conditions. She was very quick to restore my pharmaceutical prescriptions that could not be renewed after my prior doctor left her clinical practice. She was also very quick to set up additional imaging tests needed to monitor my conditions. I am very pleased to continue my ongoing urological treatments with her and I am very impressed by her credentials and relationship with the prestigious Mayo Clinic.
About Dr. Christine Liaw, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1144684648
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liaw works at
Dr. Liaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.