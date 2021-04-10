See All Otolaryngologists in Novi, MI
Dr. Christine Lepoudre, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christine Lepoudre, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

Dr. Lepoudre works at Forefront Dermatology - Novi in Novi, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ent. Specialists PC
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 220, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 844-7680
    Clinical Oncology Associates
    28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-7020
    6249 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 844-1900
    Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus
    47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Apr 10, 2021
    Dr Lepoudre was on it! She was thorough in her exam and explained everything so that I could understand easily. She was extremely knowledgeable and experienced! I was very impressed with her and the time she spent with me explaining my condition.
    — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Christine Lepoudre, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

