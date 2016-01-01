Dr. Leeper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Leeper, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Leeper, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Locations
- 1 200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-3389
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Leeper, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1215222062
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leeper accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leeper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leeper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leeper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.