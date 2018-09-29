Dr. Christine Leehealey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leehealey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Leehealey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Leehealey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Leehealey works at
Locations
Christine Lee Healy MD4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 205B, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 654-3763
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Leehealy she listens to me and is very compassionate at my worst she was there for me 9 years ago
About Dr. Christine Leehealey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1316055809
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leehealey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leehealey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leehealey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leehealey works at
Dr. Leehealey has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leehealey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Leehealey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leehealey.
