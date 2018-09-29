Overview

Dr. Christine Leehealey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Leehealey works at CHRISTINE J LEEHEALEY MD in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.