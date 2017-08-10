Dr. Christine Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 4020, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 313-7124
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Christine Lee was my breast cancer surgeon 15 yrs ago for a rare form of cancer. She was caring, informative, helpful, answered all my questions, and is an excellent surgeon. Scarring was minimal due to her excellent skills. I highly recommend her. As a RN friend of mine said, who was my patient advocate from out of state said... Christine ROCKS.
About Dr. Christine Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1770663692
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
