Overview

Dr. Christine Lasala, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Avon, CT. They completed their fellowship with Brown U Womens & Infants Hosp|Brown U Womens &amp;amp; Infants Hosp|Brown U Womens &amp;amp;amp; Infants Hosp



Dr. Lasala works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT and New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.