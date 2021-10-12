Dr. Christine Lasala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Lasala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Lasala, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Avon, CT. They completed their fellowship with Brown U Womens & Infants Hosp|Brown U Womens &amp;amp; Infants Hosp|Brown U Womens &amp;amp;amp; Infants Hosp
Dr. Lasala works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 947-8500
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 972-4338
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N Mountain Rd # 207, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 972-4338
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 972-4338Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lasala?
professional and caring
About Dr. Christine Lasala, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1265545081
Education & Certifications
- Brown U Womens &amp; Infants Hosp|Brown U Womens &amp;amp;amp; Infants Hosp|Brown U Womens &amp;amp;amp;amp; Infants Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasala works at
Dr. Lasala has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.