Dr. Christine Laronga, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Laronga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Research Fellow, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway|The University Of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Laronga works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus
    Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus
10920 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 967-8245

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
    Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    May 01, 2021
    About Dr. Christine Laronga, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Italian
    Female
    1659398402
    Education & Certifications

    Research Fellow, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway|The University Of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Pennsylvania State University
    General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Laronga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Laronga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laronga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Laronga works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL.

    Dr. Laronga has seen patients for Mastectomy, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Laronga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laronga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laronga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

