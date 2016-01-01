Dr. Christine Langell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Langell, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Langell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Langell works at
Locations
-
1
Christine Langell MD15000 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 848-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Langell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053350561
Education & Certifications
- Northshore U Hosp
- Crozer-Chester MC
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Penn
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langell works at
Dr. Langell has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Langell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.