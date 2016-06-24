Dr. Christine Landry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Landry, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Landry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Oncology Specialists3410 Worth St Ste 235, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-2302
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We found Dr. Landry to be very friendly, straight-forward, and explained everything we asked prior to my surgery. I had my thyroid gland removed. She treats it as an over-night even though most doctors typically perform this procedure as an out patient surgery. Her background and training is more than adequate. She takes her time during surgery and doesn't rush through things.
About Dr. Christine Landry, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1083742662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landry has seen patients for Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landry.
