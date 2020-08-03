See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Christine Ladd, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Christine Ladd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ladd works at BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care - Suite 366 in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 366C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sharon Bante — Aug 03, 2020
About Dr. Christine Ladd, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1962466896
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • So Il University School Of Med
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ladd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ladd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ladd works at BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care - Suite 366 in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ladd’s profile.

Dr. Ladd has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

