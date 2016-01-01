Dr. Christine Kucera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Kucera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Kucera, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Kucera works at
Locations
1
Allergy & ENT Associates- The Woodlands Sterling Ridge10847 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Directions (281) 364-8001
2
Allergy & ENT Associates Louetta10130 Louetta Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 370-9331
3
Allergy & ENT Associates20631 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 100, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 453-1001
4
Alvernon Allergy & Asthma PC - La6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 544-7580
5
Sheldon E Gingerich MD2902 E GRANT RD, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 322-8361
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Kucera, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114924750
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kucera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kucera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kucera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kucera works at
Dr. Kucera has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kucera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucera.
