Dr. Christine Kucera, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Kucera, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Kucera works at Allergy & ENT Associates in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Spring, TX and Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & ENT Associates- The Woodlands Sterling Ridge
    10847 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-8001
  2. 2
    Allergy & ENT Associates Louetta
    10130 Louetta Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 370-9331
  3. 3
    Allergy & ENT Associates
    20631 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 100, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 453-1001
  4. 4
    Alvernon Allergy & Asthma PC - La
    6261 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 544-7580
  5. 5
    Sheldon E Gingerich MD
    2902 E GRANT RD, Tucson, AZ 85716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 322-8361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Christine Kucera, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114924750
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Hawaii At Manoa
