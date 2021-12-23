Overview

Dr. Christine Ko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Ko works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

