Overview

Dr. Christine Kay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Kay works at Vitreo Retinal Associates in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL and Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Juvenile Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.