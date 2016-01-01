Overview

Dr. Christine Kauffman, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Kauffman works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.