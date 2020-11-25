See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Decatur, GA
Dr. Christine Johnson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. 

Dr. Johnson works at Jencare Nghbrhd Med Ctr S Dklb in Decatur, GA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jencare Nghbrhd Med Ctr S Dklb
    2124 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 836-0272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Joint Pain
Administrative Physical
Anemia

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 25, 2020
There is no better doctor She is professional,medical knowledge is the peak of perfection.She listens to you.Makes you comfortable.She takes time with her patients.I know she is extreamly busy but you are never made to feel rushed.Dr.Johnson is the complete package.There are few physicians of her caliber.
Marvin Ray Smith — Nov 25, 2020
Photo: Dr. Christine Johnson, DO
About Dr. Christine Johnson, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669733606
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
