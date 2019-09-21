Dr. Christine Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Jensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Jensen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 270, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (651) 312-1717
Pelvic Floor Center LLC2800 Chicago Ave Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (651) 225-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, smart, efficient.
About Dr. Christine Jensen, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fissure and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
