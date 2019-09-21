Overview

Dr. Christine Jensen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Jensen works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal Fissure and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.