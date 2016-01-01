Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoglund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO
Dr. Christine Hoglund, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Directions
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pain Medicine
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Dr. Hoglund has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoglund using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoglund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoglund has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoglund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoglund. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoglund.
