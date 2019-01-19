Dr. Christine Herde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Herde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Herde, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
- 2 2507 S Rd Route 9, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-2287
-
3
CareMount Medical1561 ROUTE 9W, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 Directions (845) 338-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, knowledgeable. She takes the time to listen to you. Warm and friendly. All staff is very helpful. I highly recommend this physician.
About Dr. Christine Herde, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1144272444
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
