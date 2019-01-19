Overview

Dr. Christine Herde, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.