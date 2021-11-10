See All Neurologists in Fishersville, VA
Dr. Christine Heath, MD

Neurology
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christine Heath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fishersville, VA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Augusta Health.

Dr. Heath works at Augusta Health Neurology in Fishersville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shenandoah Valley Neurological
    70 Medical Center Cir Ste 206, Fishersville, VA 22939 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 332-5878
  2. 2
    Augusta Health
    78 Medical Center Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 932-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Augusta Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christine Heath, MD.

    About Dr. Christine Heath, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629007273
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Heath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heath works at Augusta Health Neurology in Fishersville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Heath’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

