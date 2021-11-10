Dr. Christine Heath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Heath, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Heath, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fishersville, VA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Augusta Health.
Dr. Heath works at
Locations
Shenandoah Valley Neurological70 Medical Center Cir Ste 206, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (540) 332-5878
Augusta Health78 Medical Center Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (540) 932-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heath has empowered me with more understanding than any prior neurologist. I have two children that suffered seizure disorders and I’ve seen a lot of neurologists- from Sacramento CA to Fairfax Va and no other Dr has taken such time to explain the neurological processes as Dr Heath did today while treating my mom’s stroke. My mom moved to Waynesboro three weeks ago and called me yesterday after losing consciousness. I tried to have the paramedics take her to UVA because of her insurance, thank goodness they didn’t because they said it was an emergency and took her to the closer Augusta Health. Although I currently live in Falls Church VA, I’m seriously considering bring my daughter to Dr Heath to get her expert opinion on my daughter’s condition. Yes, she does go on tangents, but they are so educational. I feel truly blessed that my mom has received such care.
About Dr. Christine Heath, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1629007273
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heath accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heath works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.