Dr. Christine Hayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Hayes, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Lowell General Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Hayes works at
Locations
Dermcare Physicians & Surgeons - Natick, MA154 E Central St Fl 3, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (781) 431-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Lowell General Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hayes performed to skin cancer surgeries on me. Both experiences were outstanding! One was an invasive melanoma on my face and many people have remarked on how well it healed and how faint the scar is. She and her staff were very professional, caring, kind and friendly.
About Dr. Christine Hayes, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518958297
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hosps Clins
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayes speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.