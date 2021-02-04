Dr. Christine Haugen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haugen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Haugen, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Haugen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Pa and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital.
Dr. Haugen works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors Health Group of South Florida10067 Pines Blvd Ste A, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 436-5625
Hospital Affiliations
- Mariners Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haugen?
I had skin graft on the tip of my nose after Mohs surgery. Dr. Haugen explained thoroughly what to expect. I felt so relaxed with the doctor and nurse Shelly. I would highly recommend Dr. Haugen. My overall experience with the office was great.
About Dr. Christine Haugen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184745085
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Med Coll Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haugen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haugen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haugen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haugen works at
Dr. Haugen has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haugen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haugen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haugen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haugen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haugen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.