Dr. Christine Hansen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Hansen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Hansen works at BOULDER WOMENS CLINIC in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Womens Clinic
    4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 110, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 444-5110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 04, 2019
    I have been Dr. Hanson's patient for several months now and I have nothing but praise for Dr. Hanson. I am Diabetic for 43 yrs so I have seen a few Endocrinologists and never saw one that had the knowledge and patient concern that she has . Am very happy to have found her and even brought my daughter , who has had difficulties finding a good for her, specialist. She gives each patient her attention and time!! Thanks Dr. Hanson
    M. R. Jackson — Jul 04, 2019
    About Dr. Christine Hansen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447362553
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Co Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
