Overview

Dr. Christine Hansen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Hansen works at BOULDER WOMENS CLINIC in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.