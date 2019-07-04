Dr. Christine Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Hansen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Hansen works at
Locations
Boulder Womens Clinic4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 110, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 444-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Hanson's patient for several months now and I have nothing but praise for Dr. Hanson. I am Diabetic for 43 yrs so I have seen a few Endocrinologists and never saw one that had the knowledge and patient concern that she has . Am very happy to have found her and even brought my daughter , who has had difficulties finding a good for her, specialist. She gives each patient her attention and time!! Thanks Dr. Hanson
About Dr. Christine Hansen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447362553
Education & Certifications
- U Co Hlth Sci Ctr
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.