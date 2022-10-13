Overview

Dr. Christine Handanos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Handanos works at SMHC Endocrinology Biddeford in Biddeford, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.