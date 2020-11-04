Overview

Dr. Christine Hammer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hammer works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

