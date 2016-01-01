Overview

Dr. Christine Halaburka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Halaburka works at Silicon Valley Pediatricians in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.