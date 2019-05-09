Overview

Dr. Christine Gutierrez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Valley Health System in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Midland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.