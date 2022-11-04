Dr. Christine Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Gupta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
Locations
St.Vincent Medical Group13430 N Meridian St Ste 364, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8061
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Was in and out very quickly almost no pain during my recovery either I do recommend
About Dr. Christine Gupta, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043256456
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
