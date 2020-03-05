Dr. Griswold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Griswold, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Griswold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Griswold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christine L Griswold MD PC39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K405, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-4343
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griswold?
personable, likeable and professional
About Dr. Christine Griswold, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083609390
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griswold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griswold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griswold works at
Dr. Griswold has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griswold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Griswold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griswold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griswold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griswold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.