Dr. Christine Grissom, MD
Dr. Christine Grissom, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from U Tech Santiago.
Coastal Mental Health Center Inc5200 Babcock St NE Ste 105, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (800) 614-4124
Great doctor takes the time to listen to her patients. Assist you in any way possible gives great advise.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- U Tech Santiago
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Grissom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grissom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grissom.
