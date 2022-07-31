Dr. Christine Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Greer, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Greer, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY.
Locations
SightMD NY Smithtown 201260 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was very apprehensive about cataract surgery.The doctor listened cared and empathized. Not only is she extremely competent ,she has a wonderful disposition. I would highly recommend her. The whole office assistants and staff were terrific
About Dr. Christine Greer, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
