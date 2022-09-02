Overview

Dr. Christine Gerber, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at Island Womens Care, LLC in Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.