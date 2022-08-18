Overview

Dr. Christine Gallis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Gallis works at Western Pennsylvania Ob/Gyn in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Mars, PA and Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.