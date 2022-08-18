Dr. Gallis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Gallis, MD
Dr. Christine Gallis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.
Western Pennsylvania Ob.gyn. Associates147 Towne Square Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 539-1310
Western Pennsylvania Obgyn Assoc6998 Crider Rd Ste 120, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (724) 772-5545
- 3 125 Emeryville Dr, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 772-5545
Western Pennsylvania Obgyn Associates601 Holiday Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 539-1310
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I felt very comfortable with Dr. Gallis. She is relatable and discussed even my non OB issues with me at length at my most recent annual. I felt even more comfortable discussing these things with her as I would with a friend out at dinner and I didn’t wait long or feel rushed. Seven years ago she delivered my first born (I was very high risk) and she honored my wishes for a vaginal birth when other docs would have cut me open. I was yelling like a crazy lady during birth and she sat back like an old pro and supported me through the whole thing. My placenta got stuck and she knew exactly how to get it out and provided me clear instructions for how to notice if there were still remnants of it in me (she got it all). I am grateful for her expertise and the realness about her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Magee Womens Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
