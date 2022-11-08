Dr. Christine Furr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Furr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Furr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Childfren's Medical Group PC1875 Century Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (404) 633-4595
Childrens Medical Group PC6918 Mcginnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 622-5758
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Furr knows my children so well! She always gives us the best medical advice.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1528008604
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Furr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Furr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furr.
