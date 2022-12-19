Overview

Dr. Christine Frissora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Cornell University / College Of Medicine|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Frissora works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.