Dr. Christine Frissora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frissora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Frissora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Frissora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Cornell University / College Of Medicine|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Frissora works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frissora?
Had a telehealth visit and I was given a lot of good information to follow up on. Will see in person as soon as an appointment time is available.
About Dr. Christine Frissora, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861589954
Education & Certifications
- Colum-St Lukes RHC|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Cornell University / College Of Medicine|Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frissora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frissora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frissora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frissora works at
Dr. Frissora has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frissora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Frissora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frissora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frissora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frissora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.