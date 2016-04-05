Overview

Dr. Christine Freme, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Freme works at Scarborough Internal Medicine in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Back Pain and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.